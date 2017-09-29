Camila Cabello Hated Singing Songs ‘Written By Other People’ While In Fifth Harmony: Now I’m ‘Only Me’

Ahead of her solo album, Camila Cabello is giving fans a little more insight as to why she left Fifth Harmony in a Sept. 29 interview. Hint — it had to do with who was calling the shots!

“[The songs were] mostly written by other people,” Camila Cabello, 20, tells Rolling Stone of “the quick, two week process” it apparently takes to make a Fifth Harmony record. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, it’s just not for me. It has to be me in order for me to be happy with the result. I get to make mistakes, correct them and learn and keep growing,” the “Havana” songstress adds. Camila doesn’t specify who was doing the writing (her bandmembers, outside writers, etc.) but either way we totally feel her!

Camila also opens up about how her upcoming album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. (due later this fall) is coming along. “The final product becomes more clear to you the more you carve at it and work on it. There were songs that five months ago were my favorite songs, and then two weeks after [we] scrapped it from the album,” she says. “Through trial and error, I’ve written enough finished songs to be able to say ‘Okay, this is me. This sounds like me and only me, and this separates me from what other people are doing.'” Can’t wait to listen to it!

We love everything we’ve heard from Camila so far, especially “Crying in the Club.” What a jam, right? Fortunately, it’ll be on her LP, along with “Havana.” “[It’s] reflective of me in every way,” Camila adds of the record. “It’s what’s inside my head and my heart.” Finally!

