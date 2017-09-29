BTS Gives Their Most Lit Performance Yet Of New Hits ‘DNA’ & ‘MIC Drop’ At KPOP World Festival

BTS gave a super high-energy performance at the KPOP World Festival on Sept. 29, blowing the other groups out of the water. Watch them show off their sick dance moves, moving in perfect synchronization!

K-pop superstars BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook) totally brought it with their performance at the Changwon Sports Complex Stadium for the K-POP World Festival in South Korea. Watch them treat fans to “DNA” and “MIC Drop” from their new album new album Love Yourself: Her, plus a surprise performance of “Fire” from their 2016 album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever, above!

Twitter is understandably freaking out over the #KWF2017 performance, which involved an amazing light show. “When you thought bts was just going to perform DNA and Mic Drop but FIRE starts playing,” one fan tweeted, referring to the bonus song, which wasn’t on the schedule ahead of time. “DNA, MIC DROP & FIRE was perfectly performed today,” another sighed. Agreed! See more pics of the guys here.

Apart from BTS, the supergroups TWICE, Ailee, B.A.P., MONSTA X, NCT 127, and ASTRO are all performing at the festival, too. Wish you were there? Be sure to tune into our live stream and make sure you don’t miss a moment!

Finally, BTS is also nominated for the Fan’s Popularity Award at the second annual Asia Artist Awards this year! They took home the prize for Best Artist Award (Music) and Best Icon Award (Music) at the 2016 ceremony, and this year is looking good, too. You can vote for them here.

when you thought bts was just going to perform DNA and Mic Drop but FIRE starts playing #KWF2017 pic.twitter.com/xjrMINADaT — shania (@namjoonsunrise) September 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of BTS’ performance at the fest? Watch the video and tell us which song you loved the most!