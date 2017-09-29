Tina Knowles Reveals Blue Ivy’s The Best Big Sister: She Plays With The Twins & Warms Bottles

Aw! Blue Ivy could not be a cuter big sis to twins Rumi & Sir Carter. Speaking to grandma Tina Knowles, we exclusively learned some of the sweet things Blue does for her siblings, and our hearts are melting!

It’s by no means a surprise that Blue Ivy Carter, 5, is an amazing big sister to baby twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3 months. But speaking with Tina Knowles, 63, EXCLUSIVELY on Sept. 28, we learned that she truly goes above and beyond with her sisterly duties! Willing to do “whatever” it takes, the proud grandma revealed that Blue loves playing with her brother and sister as well as helping out with feedings. Does it get any sweeter than that? Click here to see adorable pics of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s family.

“Blue Ivy is doing well. She’s a big sister, and she’s willing to step in and do whatever she can to help out her little siblings,” Tina gushed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the Habitat For Humanity Builder’s Ball in Beverly Hills. “She’s playing with them and looking out for them while they sleep. She’ll even warm a few bottles from time to time.” We can only imagine how lucky mom and dad Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, feel to have an extra little hand helping out! “Of course, we’re not going to get in her way of wanting to be independent and help out because it’s so cute to see her becoming her own person,” Tina added.

Beyonce gave birth to Rumi and Sir on June 13, and, according to Grandma, “the babies are amazing.” And while they’re only a few months old, it already seems like they’re alert and curious. “They like to touch and they’re adorable and they’re just beautiful and healthy, and I’m just so happy,” Tina said. “They’ve got their own personalities of course. But, they’re three-month-old babies. They eat, sleep, and poop. So, I’m sure we’ll see them change a whole lot between now and when they get to be Blue Ivy’s age. I’m excited for their futures.”

We’re excited for their futures too! So far, Bey has only shared one pic of the little cuties, but we’re hoping more photos will be coming soon. If you’re wondering about their unique names though, just last month Jay opened up about their meaning during the Rap Radar podcast. “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” he explained at the time. “And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.” Adorable!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — doesn’t Blue sound like the sweetest older sibling? Are you excited to see more pics of Rumi and Sir?