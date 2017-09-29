Blake Shelton Live Stream: Watch Him Perform Special Concert At Opening For His New Restaurant

Blake Shelton is playing a 150-person private show for the grand opening of his new Ole Red Tishomingo restaurant, and you’re invited! Watch the live stream here.

Blake Shelton, 41, bought his ex Miranda Lambert‘s Tishomingo, OK, boutique in May 2016, and just over a year later, he’s opening a restaurant in its place! The country superstar will be performing an intimate set for the grand opening of the Ole Red Tishomingo restaurant/bar/music hall today, Sept. 29. Click here to watch a live stream of Blake’s private concert at the restaurant starting at 8:00 PM EST!

“For me it is a state of mind,” Blake recently told local media of his new business venture, which is named after one of his biggest hits, “Ol’ Red.” “When you go in, it will be about our lifestyle. Our lifestyle here in Tishomingo. We are not trying to make this into anything other than just celebrating who we are here as Oklahomans,” the singer added.

“We are going to do it in a way where you are excited to be there. You are excited to take something away from there, excited to go in having a bite to eat or a drink,” Blake explained. So will his loving girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47, show up tonight to support him? Well, you’ll have to tune in! See more pics from Gwen and Blake’s romantic summer together here.

The coolest part of all? Approximately 150 tickets were sold for $200 each, and proceeds benefit the nonprofit J.C. Reaching Out, which provides financial assistance to family members of people battling cancer.

JUST IN: You can watch @blakeshelton's private concert live on Facebook on Friday at 8:00 p.m.! See you then!

🎥: https://t.co/nib9xhygTb pic.twitter.com/UR62Cknu5t — Ole Red Tishomingo (@OleRedTish) September 28, 2017

