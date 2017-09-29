Lionel Richie Joining Katy Perry & Luke Bryan As Third ‘American Idol’ Judge

The ‘American Idol’ reboot has found another judge! ‘Hello’ singer and two-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie is going to be taking a seat at the judges’ table with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan!

Talk about a lineup! The American Idol reboot has managed to snag Lionel Richie, 68, as a judge. The show announced Lionel would be a judge via their Twitter account on Sept. 29. He also posted the exciting news on his Twitter. Lionel was up against rumored contenders Charlie Puth, 25, Keith Urban, 49, and Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, 36. He’s the third celebrity to join the highly-anticipated ABC reboot after Katy Perry, 32, Luke Bryan, 41, and returning host Ryan Seacrest, 42, were announced earlier this year. Katy signed on as a judge for a whopping $25 million. Lionel and Luke will reportedly be making around $10 and $13 million as judges, according to TMZ. Shooting is set to start on Oct. 3.

This isn’t Lionel’s first time in the American Idol universe. He performed on the show in 2009 and 2011. But this will be Lionel’s first time as a judge. Given his many hits — “Hello,” “All Night Long,” and “Just Go” to name a few — and successful music career, he will make a great judge. Lionel has so much experience after his 30-plus career in the music industry, so he will definitely be great at critiquing and helping aspiring singers.

The American Idol reboot doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it will air sometime in 2018. The show will likely air on Sundays. Ryan is only confirmed celebrity from the original series to be joining the reboot — for now. Kelly Clarkson, 35, the first-ever American Idol winner, is joining American Idol rival The Voice in season 14. Simon Cowell, 57, one of the OG judges, is currently a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Maybe Simon and Paula will come on as mentors!

