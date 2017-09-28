Daren Metropoulos: 5 Things To Know About The New Playboy Mansion Owner

Are you wondering who will inherit the Playboy Mansion now that Hugh Hefner has died? Well, believe it or not, the massive home was already sold in 2016 — but the owner had to wait for Hef to pass before moving in.

Hugh Hefner may be gone, but the Playboy Mansion is here to stay. In fact, the massive home already has a new owner, as the property was sold in 2016. Yes, that’s right. The property’s current owner — neighboring businessman Daren Metropoulos (see a photo of him below) — bought the mansion in 2016, but he had to hold off on taking over the five-acre, 22,000-square-foot estate until Hef died. Daren previously said he intends to join the property with his own and make them his “private residence,” according to Fox News. So who exactly is Daren Metropoulos? Find out more about him below! Click here to see more pics of the mansion.

1. Daren is actually the co-owner of Hostess Brands, so he’ll probably fill the mansion with Twinkies and Ho Hos.

2. Daren is also an “heir to a fortune built on Chef Boyardee meatballs, Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and Bumble Bee tuna,” according to our sister site, Variety. Seems like a good match for the Playboy Mansion, right?

3. Daren Metropoulos has lived next door to the Playboy Mansion since 2009! So now, he’ll own two properties, giving him a massive amount of land in Holmby Hills.

4. Daren reportedly bought the mansion for $100 million in 2016. At the time of the sale, he said, “The Playboy Mansion is one of the most iconic properties in the world and the crown jewel of Holmby Hills and the platinum triangle. For the last 45 years, Mr. Hefner has imbued the estate with a rich and storied legacy. The property’s heritage is not only that of a famous address; it is a true masterpiece in design, constructed by a noted architect for a family who played an important role in the development of Los Angeles in the early 20th Century.”

5. Daren is only 33, and he’s already a billionaire, according to The Real Deal.

