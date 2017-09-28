‘Scandal’ Final Season: When It Premieres & 5 More Things You Need To Know

The final season of ‘Scandal’ is upon us. Olivia Pope and her Gladiators are back for one more round of drama and deception. Let’s have a little catch-up session before the show returns!

1. The show is not premiering along with the rest of TGIT. When you tune in for the premieres of Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder on Sept. 28, Scandal will not be on. The season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy will be a 2-hour episode. Scandal will return for its seventh and final season on Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET! TGIT forever!

2. Yes, this is the final season. There’s no other way around it. Shonda Rhimes confirmed that Scandal would be ending with its seventh season in May 2017. “Deciding how to end a show is easy,” she said in a statement. “Deciding when to finish is quite simple when the end date is years away. But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much. So, next year we are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, Gladiators running full speed over a cliff.” The final season will consist of 18 episodes.

3. Mellie is still POTUS! When the show picks back up, nothing will have changed. Mellie is now the first female president of the United States, with Cyrus and Olivia serving as her vice president and chief of staff. Olivia is also the new head of B613, with Jack working with her. Quinn is now the new head of OPA, which has been renamed QPA (Quinn Perkins & Associates). Abby, Huck, and Charlie are Quinn’s dedicated Gladiators. Fitz is focused on building his library and foundation with Marcus’s help. David is still the attorney general.

4. Quinn is pregnant! Katie Lowes is pregnant in real life, and her pregnancy was written into the show! Quinn and Charlie are expecting!

5. There are a number of guest stars lined up for the final episodes. Dean Norris, Shaun Toub, and Jay Hernandez will be guest stars in the final season. Their roles are being kept very under wraps!

6. There will be a time jump. Season 7 will pick up about a hundred days into Mellie’s presidency, Deadline reports.

