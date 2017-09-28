Travis Scott Spoiling Kylie With Jewelry, Foot Massages And Comfort Food During Pregnancy

So sweet! As Kylie Jenner settles into her pregnancy, our insiders say Travis Scott is going above and beyond to make sure she’s comfortable! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details.

As rumors continue to circulate about Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, reported pregnancy, our insiders have done some digging and we’re learning new details on how Travis Scott, 25, is supporting the young reality star as she reportedly comes to grips with carrying a child to term. And if what we’re hearing is true, the rapper is pulling out all the stops! That’s right! Kylie is getting the royal treatment as she supposedly prepares for motherhood! Check out more photos of Kylie and Travis right here!

Kylie has been getting spoiled by Travis since the moment they learned she was pregnant,” a source close to Travis shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ Travis has been showering her with gifts, jewelry and flowers. Travis has made sure that whatever comfort foods Travis has even been giving Kylie foot massages at night too, which she can’t get enough of. They are totally in love and the pregnancy has only brought them closer together.” What a BF! has been getting spoiled bysince the moment they learnedwas pregnant,” a source close to Travis shares withEXCLUSIVELY. “has been showering her with gifts,and flowers.has made sure that whateverfoods Kylie has been craving, like mac and cheese and pizza , have always been warm, fresh and available to his baby mama.has even been givingat night too, whichcan’t get enough of. They are totally in love and thehas only brought them closer together.” What a BF!

Our insider went on to add that the rapper is already preparing to be a daddy, including making sure he’ll be on hand on for the baby’s birth! “ Travis is even clearing his tour dates and schedule for the spring so that he can be present with Kylie for the birth of their child. He can’t stop talking about all the things he is going to teach his baby, he can’t wait to become a father.” Cannot. Wait.

HollywoodLifers, are you as moved by Travis’ thoughtfulness as we are?! Still doubting that she’s expecting? Let us know below!