T.I. Making Every ‘Effort’ To Be A Man Of Integrity For Tiny: He Doesn’t Want To Hurt Her Again

Lately it appears T.I. and his Tiny are more in love than ever! And, according to our insiders, the media mogul wants to clean up his act for his ladylove! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

After what seemed like months of heartbreak, T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, are back under one roof and moving forward as a couple! And if that doesn’t bring a smile to your face, this definitely will: Our sources say T.I.’s marital bliss has got the rapper wanting to better himself for his wifey! Aww! Check out tons more T.I. and Tiny pics right here!

“T.I. has realized how much his behavior in the past hurt Tiny, whom he really loves, so he has made a solid effort to be more sensitive to how he treats the mother of his children,” a source close to the couple shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “T.I. is making a conscious effort to be more respectful to her always, even when she is not around. T.I. wants to be a man of integrity and that means not flirting or even talking to other women when his wife is not around. T.I. has made mistakes in the past and now that things are good again between he and Tiny, he does not want to make mistakes or create any new damage in their relationship.” Wow! Sounds like Tip is really after a fresh start!

Need more proof that these former reality stars are doing better than ever? Well, as devoted fans know, Monday Sept. 25 was T.I.’s birthday. Tiny marked the occasion by wishing him a happy birthday in a pretty epic way — with a billboard! “King of the south. Happy Birthday TIP! From the one who loves and adores you the most,” a billboard in Atlanta read, signed “Mrs. H.” Aww! Pass the Kleenex!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving T.I.’s new attitude as much as us?! Tell us your thoughts below!