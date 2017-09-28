Suri Cruise Allegedly No longer ‘Misses’ Dad Tom: He’s Become ‘Ancient History’ In Her Life

Suri Cruise reportedly hasn’t seen Tom Cruise since 2013. And while the 11-year-old used to ask a lot of questions about her dad, a new report says her curiosity’s stopped, officially making Tom a thing of Suri’s past!

Looks like Suri Cruise, 11, has completely adapted to life without her father, Tom Cruise, 55. Granted, it reportedly took a while for Suri to “stop missing” her absent dad, but now that she’s stopped asking her mom, Katie Holmes, 38, about him, the actress wants to make sure Tom’s name stays out of conversation for GOOD. For now though, Tom has been missing from Suri’s life for so long — they reportedly haven’t seen each other in person since 2013 — that the youngster doesn’t give him a second thought anymore. Click here to see old pics of Suri and Tom together.

“Suri has stopped missing him,” a source told Life & Style magazine, explaining why Katie NEVER speaks about Tom — not even in interviews. “Katie doesn’t want to bring up his name and have Suri start missing him all over again.” While the actress is very vocal about her daughter, gushing on the Today show recently that Suri’s “a great girl” who’s “doing so well,” it’s beyond noticeable that Katie refuses to discuss her child’s father. Apparently, that’s because, after four years of reportedly not seeing Tom, Suri is finally “over him,” so to speak. “Katie is more adamant than ever about not talking about him, publicly or privately,” the mag’s insider added.

It apparently wasn’t easy for Suri to forget about her once-present dad, who used to spoil her with trips to Disney theme parks and mini-golf getaways, but now that she has, Katie wants to keep it that way. To ensure her dad’s absence doesn’t come back to haunt her daughter, Katie even insists that her friends refrain from talking about Tom — no matter how angry they are at the actor for abandoning his family. “She has absolutely forbidden anyone close to her from discussing Suri or Tom with anyone.” After all, Katie feels her little girl has been through so much already, she doesn’t want her to relive those bad memories.

“Suri is a bright, inquisitive child,” the source explained, revealing that the 11-year-old used to ask “a lot of questions about where her dad was and why she hadn’t seen him in so long.” Katie, according to the insider, would respond that he’s busy working before moving the conversation on to something else. Eventually, the questions stopped. “That’s ancient history now,” the source concluded. “With Tom missing from Suri’s life for so long, Katie believes her daughter has only distant memories of him. At this point, Katie doesn’t want to bring up his name and have Suri start longing to see Tom all over again. It would be too painful for both of them.”

