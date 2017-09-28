Rihanna Begs Donald Trump Not To Let Puerto Ricans Die: They Have No Food & Water

Hurricane Maria has destroyed Puerto Rico, and its residents are struggling in the aftermath of the devastating storm. Now, Rihanna has joined other stars, like Marc Anthony, in publicly asking Donald Trump to do something.

The people of Puerto Rico have been left without their most basic needs, including, most importantly, food and water, after being hit by Hurricane Maria earlier this month. Donald Trump, 70, has been widely criticized for not doing enough to help in this tragedy, especially since Puerto Rico’s residents are United States citizens, and Rihanna is now saying her piece. The singer shared a New York Daily News cover on Twitter, which shows a devastated woman crying into her hands. “No food, no water, no power, no medical care for the dying,” the paper reads. “Puerto Rico needs more help, Mr. President!” Clearly, this image really struck a cord in RiRi, who wrote alongside the photo, “Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure! Don’t let your people die like this.”

The 29-year-old also retweeted a video clip of San Juan’s mayor detailing the state of his country, in which he says, “I know that leaders aren’t supposed to cry, but we are having a humanitarian crisis here.” Several celebrities have spoken up about the lack of aid Puerto Rico has received amidst this tragedy, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Like Rihanna, J.Lo’s ex, Marc Anthony, took a big shot at Trump, too, slamming him for focusing so much on the racial injustice protests taking place in the NFL, rather than the American people who are dying.

“Mr. President shut the f*** up about the NFL,” Marc tweeted. “Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico.” Meanwhile, Trump, himself, has referred to the Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts as “great” and “tremendous.” Clearly, he is on a very different page from many others.

