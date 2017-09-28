Religious Couple Charged With Denying Medical Treatment To Newborn Daughter With Jaundice

This is just heartbreaking! A newborn infant with jaundice was left to die by her super religious parents who denied the girl access to medical treatment. Now they’ve been charged with manslaughter in her tragic and preventable death.

We have modern medicine for a reason, yet a Michigan couple felt they could pray away their newborn daughter’s illness without taking her to a hospital. Rachel Piland, 30, and husband Joshua, 36, welcomed daughter Abigail via a midwife on Feb. 6 at their Lansing, MI home. The woman returned the following day and saw the infant’s skin had yellowed and the baby had developed jaundice, which means she could have been suffering from a liver problem. However, the deeply parents refused to seek medical attention for their baby and she died two days later, and now the couple have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“The midwife told Rachel the baby could suffer brain damage or die if not properly cared for,’ Lansing Police Detective Peter Scaccia testified in court about the case. “She told Rachel the baby could suffer brain damage or die if not properly cared for,” but the mom refused to take her child to the doctor, saying “God makes no mistakes.” A day later the little girl was allegedly coughing up blood and her skin color continued to worsen as well as her breathing, while the midwife said that Rachel would just go listen to sermons. Even Rachel’s mother Rebecca Kerr aid that upon learning of her granddaughter’s dire condition urged Rachel to call for help, but the religious new mom wouldn’t allow it.

Det. Scaccia went on to add that, “They then brought Abigail upstairs to pray for her. Joshua continued to massage Abigail, attempting to get her good air. Both Josh and Rachel reached out to friends and fellow church members to come to their home and pray for Abigail’s resurrection, but never called the police.” Rachel’s brother in California learned of what happened and he was the one who finally got police there, but it was too late as baby Abigail was already dead. See pics of the saddest celeb deaths of 2017.

The autopsy later confirmed that Abigail died from a condition related to jaundice that if treated, she most likely would have survived and been just fine. Now the couple are looking at up to 15 years in jail for refusing their daughter life saving medical treatment resulting in her death. They’ve each been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. What a senseless way for an innocent baby to die! Imagine how she suffered in her few days of life just because her parents thought God and not medicine would heal her.

