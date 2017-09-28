Pamela Anderson, Iconic ‘Playboy’ Cover Girl, Weeps For Hugh Hefner: You Were ‘There For Me’

Pamela Anderson, who appeared on the cover of ‘Playboy’ more than anyone else – 14 times – mourned the loss of Hugh Hefner in a touching video. With her heart broken, Pamela said goodbye to the man who ‘understood’ her.

“Mr. Hefner,” Pamela Anderson, 50, wrote at the beginning of her lengthy tribute to Hugh Hefner. The 91-year-old creator of Playboy magazine passed away on Sept. 27, and the loss hit the former Baywatch star hard. “I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit,” she captioned her video, her eyes stained with tears as she tried to find the words. “I am me because of you. You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family, you were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time that I was your favorite…”

Pamela was certainly Playboy’s favorite. She has posed for the magazine fifteen times since her first appearance in 1989, according to Esquire. She also appeared on the cover more than anyone else – 14 times! In fact, Pamela became so synonymous with the magazine that when they decided to stop publishing naked pictures, Playboy had Pamela appear on the cover of the magazine’s “last” nude issue in Feb. 2016. Playboy announced it would resume publishing nudity in Feb. 2017.

“This feeling is so crazy,” a devastated Pamela wrote in her tribute. “It’s raining in Paris now. I’m by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one.”

“You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love. Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous. And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela”

Hugh passed away from “natural causes in his home, the Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” the magazine confirmed in a statement. Pamela wasn’t the only former Playmate who suddenly felt a hole in her heart. Bridget Marquardt, 44, who starred alongside Kendra Wilkinson, 32, and Holly Madison, 37, on The Girls Next Door, said that she was grateful for all the memories with him. Kendra, like Pamela, said she was absolutely gutted at losing a man who “changed her life.”

Our thoughts are with Hugh’s family and friends during this time of loss.