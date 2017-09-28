Michelle Rounds’ Body Allegedly ‘Surrounded By Pill Bottles’ At Scene Of Death: New Details

There may be more answers into Michelle Rounds’ untimely death. A new report claims that pill bottles were allegedly found near Rounds’ body at the time of her death. Here’s everything to know.

As you may know, Rosie O’Donnell‘s ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, was found dead inside her Florida home on Sept. 11. Rounds, who was 46, was believed to have died from an apparent suicide. After an autopsy was completed on Sept. 12, it was discovered that there were “no signs of trauma to her body.” However, the official cause of death is pending, due to further lab results; toxicology testing is said to be the determining factor in the final results. Now, it’s been reported that unidentified pills could have been a contributing factor in Rounds’ death.

When Rounds’ spouse, Krista Monteleone, found her in bed, Rounds was surrounded by pill bottles, an Official at the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida told The Blast. The coroner reportedly took the said pill bottles into evidence. The site also reported that investigators will have conversations with Rounds’ family about her drug and medical history.

Now, Rounds’ family allegedly fears that her death may have been related to pain medication she had been taking for “severe pain” due to her health conditions and desmoid tumors [more information below], a separate source told the site. They also learned that Rounds’ family allegedly believes her death could have been due to the fact that she was “not thinking clearly” while medicating.

Desmoid tumors are noncancerous growths that develop in fibrous, or connective tissue of the body that forms tendons and ligaments. Desmoids often occur the arms, legs, midsection, head and neck. Another term for desmoid tumors is aggressive fibromatosis.

Rosie and Rounds were married for more than three years between 2012 and 2015, although their relationship began in 2011. Rosie filed for divorce from Rounds in Feb. 2015. When they were together, the pair adopted a now 4-year-old daughter, Dakota.

Upon hearing the news that Rounds had passed, Rosie released the following statement [via TMZ]: “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista and their child.”

An online obituary states that Michelle is survived by her parents, wife Krista Monteleone, two daughters and a stepson. Donations in honor of Michelle can be made to the Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation. Rounds’ family will hold a private memorial service.

