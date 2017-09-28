Is Lil Wayne Expecting His Fifth Child With Longtime Fiancee Dhea Sodano?

Lil Wayne sure is a fertile guy, so is he expecting his fifth child, this time with longterm fiancee Dhea Sodano? There have been rumors floating around for months that she’s pregnant and now there might be some proof.

A Happy Birthday and a possible congrats to a fifth child on the way are in store for rapper Lil Wayne. He just turned 35 on Sept. 27 and his fiancee Dhea Sodano was right there with him as he blew out the candles on his cake at a party. She seemed to be sporting a baby bump in a body hugging white mini-dress, as the 31-year-old is seen in the background of a Snapchat video at his surprise bash and she definitely appears to have a fuller and rounder midsection, compared to her usual teeny tiny waist. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Weezy’s reps to see if he is going to be a five time dad. MediaTakeOut.com says they have “confirmation” that Dhea is pregnant, even though the site did not include any sourcing. MTO claimed she was “very pregnant” over the holidays in Dec. 2016, and that turned out not to be the case.

The seizure-prone rapper — real name Dwayne Carter Jr. — already has four kids by four other women, starting with his eldest daughter Reginae, 18, who he had with high school sweetheart and first wife Antonia “Toya” Carter. He then had three boys with three other women after divorcing Toya in 2006. He went on to have son Dwayne III, on October 22, 2008 with 30-year-old radio personality Sarah Vivan. Less than a year later, stunning actress Lauren London, 32, gave birth to another son, Cameron Carter on Sept. 9, 2009 and that year turned out to be a busy one for Lil Wayne as singer Nivea, 35, had his THIRD son just two months later on Nov. 30, 2009. Whew!

There have been reports floating around since the spring of 2017 that Dhea was pregnant with Weezy’s fifth child, although there had been so confirmation or evidence to the fact until these alleged bump shots. They’ve been together since 2011 and she’s stood by him during his multiple hospitalizations from seizures brought on by his his lifelong battle with epilepsy, with the latest happening on Sept. 3 where he was forced to cancel a concert. He has also admitted to using the cough syrup and codeine based drink Sizzurp in the past, which can also cause seizures as well. Stay healthy Lil Wayne! You might have another mouth to feed soon if the alleged baby bump on Dhea is any indication.

