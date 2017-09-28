Aww! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, packed on some major PDA as they goofed around during a playful Disneyland Paris date on Sept. 28. See the adorable pics here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, further proved their love for each other during an adorable Disneyland Paris date on Sept. 28, when they were pictured embracing each other and enjoying rides together. For the fun-filled date, Kourtney wore a crop top with matching pants, showing off her amazing abs in the process. Meanwhile, Younes, went for a more comfortable look in a grey tracksuit. Reports of Kourtney and Younes’ romance first surfaced in May, but things must be getting pretty serious, as Kourtney referred to him as her “boyfriend” in a new trailer for Season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip released on Sept. 28, Kourtney revealed, “I’ve given up on being with the person I have three kids with,” referring to her troubled ex, Scott Disick. “Do you have a boyfriend now?” Khloe asks. “Yeah,” Kourtney says referring to Younes. Isn’t that adorable? We’re shook with excitement. Click here to see more pics of Kourtney and Younes!

Anyway, Kourtney and Younes’ Disneyland Paris date comes just a day after the pair was spotted passionately making out in the stands of Parc des Princes. They were on hand to watch the model’s PSG soccer club take on the German team in the Champions League group stage game. But as you can see here, they were more interested in kissing… at least, Kourtney was. See pics of Kourtney and Younes’ Disneyland Paris date below and in our gallery above! Don’t they look so cute together?

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about these new pics of Kourtney and Younes? Don’t they look adorable? Tell us below!