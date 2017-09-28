Kim Kardashian Confirms She & Kanye West Are Expecting 3rd Child

In a new teaser for the upcoming season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian finally confirms that she and Kanye West are expecting their third baby! Watch here.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?'” Kim Kardashian asks Khloe Kardashian via FaceTime in a new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Naturally, Khloe hits the nail on the head: “You’re pregnant or the person’s pregnant?” Yep, that’s it! “We’re having a baby!” Kim confirms. After weeks of speculation that a surrogate is carrying her third child with Kanye West, the mom of two finally made the announcement herself via the teaser. There’s no other footage shown about the pregnancy except that one bit, but considering Kim has been out and about in skintight outfits and with her abs on full display, it’s pretty clear she’s not pregnant herself.

After having a lot of issues throughout her pregnancies with North, 4, and Saint, 1, Kim was told it would be too dangerous to carry another baby by herself. On the last season of KUWTK, she started exploring surrogacy, and in June, it was reported that she and Kanye had found someone to carry their third child. In the months afterward, the reality star remained vague about whether or not the news about the surrogate was true, but it looks like she was just waiting until the show came back to let the world in on the big secret!

Meanwhile, Kim isn’t the only Kardashian expecting a baby! Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are both reportedly pregnant with their first babies with boyfriends Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson, respectively (some fans even speculated that Kylie might actually be Kim’s surrogate)! Neither star has commented on the news just yet, but considering Kim waited so long to do so, their hesitance isn’t all that surprising. It’s all about the timing with this family, you guys — they’ll tell us when the time is right!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Kim and Kanye’s baby news?