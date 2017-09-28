Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robber Reportedly Sends Apology Letter 1 Year After Attack

As the anniversary of Kim Kardashian’s horrifying Paris robbery approaches, the mastermind allegedly behind the heist has apologized for the ‘psychological damage’ he caused her. However, Kim is not ready to forgive him!

It’s amazing to think that’s it has been nearly a year since Kim Kardashian, 36, was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment, but Oct. 2 marks the anniversary of that terrifying event. Ahead of this painful anniversary, the alleged mastermind of the height, Aomar Ait Khedache, 60, reportedly wrote Kim an apology letter, according to TMZ. The letter, which TMZ says was handwritten in French (and translated by Kim’s attorney) reads, “After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted … I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence.”

“I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears,” Aomar’s letter reportedly reads. “Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband and your close ones. …I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault.”

While the saying is “time heals all wounds,” Aomar might have to wait a few more decades before Kim finally forgives him for alleged role in the robbery. Kim finds his words “hollow,” sources tell TMZ, and she thinks he’s only trying to appear remorseful before his trial.

Aomar, a gangster reportedly nicknamed “Old Omar,” was arrested in January 2017 along with several other suspects. While speaking with authorities, he reportedly said that the gang melted down and sold off most of the jewelry they stole. “One of the people took care of that. He came back with bars … In all, there had to be 800 and a few grams, which gave an amount of …25,000 or 28,000 [Euros.]” As for the $4 million dollar engagement ring, “Old Omar’ said that they didn’t sell it because it was too easy to identify it, and it has yet to be recovered.

Kim, it appears, just wants to put the whole ordeal behind her. She’s still raw and traumatized from the experience, and she refused to go to Paris Fashion Week, lest she relived the whole horrifying ordeal over again. After being bound, gagged and held at gunpoint, it’s going to take more than a simple apology for Kim to get over those “psychological damages.”

