Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Making Him Check In With Her Constantly After Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife Eniko is keeping the comedian on a short leash after his alleged cheating scandal. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s making him check in with her on a near-hourly basis.

Smart lady! Eniko Hart, 33, isn’t taking any chances that her husband Kevin, 38, could be up to no good with other women so she’s making him stay in near-constant contact with her following his alleged cheating scandal. “Eniko is keeping extra close tabs on Kevin, especially during her final weeks of pregnancy. Eniko is making Kevin call, text or facetime with her constantly, throughout the day, whenever they are apart,” a source close to the comedian tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After his latest blunders, Kevin has agreed to check in with Eniko practically every hour they are apart to give her more security in their unstable relationship,” our insider adds.

“She has zero trust in him right now,” our source continues. ” The last thing she wants is for Kevin to be absent for the delivery of their child or worse, for him to be caught stepping out on her again while she is in the hospital.” Unfortunately for Eniko, Kevin is one of the hardest working men in showbiz and is going to be hitting the road soon starting in October for his stand-up comedy tour, which has the unfortunate name The Irresponsible Tour. Ouch! We hope he came up with that name prior to his alleged Las Vegas tryst with aspiring actress Montia Sabbag , 26, which someone reportedly shot video of then tried to blackmail the funnyman for a seven figure sum. Click here to see pics of Kevin and more stars who allegedly cheated.

”We got a lot of s*** to talk about, people,” he joked to the audience at an Atlanta stand-up appearance on Sept. 23. “I’m going through some sh*t and I’m going through some drama,” he said in a more serious tone while profusely thanking the crowd, telling him that they were his “support group” in getting him through this hard time in his personal life. He then promised them “I’m going to be a better man,” to huge applause. Kevin admitted in an Instagram video to fans on Sept. 16 that he put himself into a situation that he shouldn’t have been and that he made a “bad error in judgement” and made “mistakes” that he had to fess up to towards Eniko, admitting there were no excuse for his “wrong behavior.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kevin will continue to discuss his personal drama throughout his upcoming comedy tour?