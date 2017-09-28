Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Has Breast Cancer: See Heartbreaking Letter

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is suffering from breast cancer, and our hearts shuddered when we saw her Sept. 28 announcement. Read her emotional letter here.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 56, revealed that she has breast cancer in a heartbreaking typed and signed letter on Sept. 28. “One in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the Veep actress revealed in a letter to her Twitter and Instagram followers. “Just when you thought…” she wrote in the body of the tweet.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” Julia continued. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

UPDATE: A representative for Julia tells HollywoodLife.com: “Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes. We have no further details to provide at this time. We appreciate your understanding.”

See Julia’s full letter below, and her Instagram here.

Celebs have been taking to Twitter to wish the acting legend well. “Mama, find me. Let’s talk if you want,” Christina Applegate offered. Tyler Oakley and more have also offered their support, and fans are applauding Julia for staying positive and turning the conversation to universal health care.

Julia recently won an Emmy Award for her role as Selina Meyer on HBO’s Veep, breaking the record by having six consecutive wins for Best Actress. You can see more photos of her on the show here.

