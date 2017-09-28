Christina Applegate & More TV Friends Send Love To Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Breast Cancer Reveal

The world is still reeling from Julia Louis-Dreyfus suddenly revealing that she has breast cancer. Her fellow celebs – from Anna Kendrick to Christina Applegate – sent love to the ‘Veep’ star.

It only took two eleven words for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 56, to stop everyone in their tracks: “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I am one,” the Veep and Seinfeld actress tweeted on Sept. 28. The announcement sent shockwaves of grief, sadness and hope among Julia’s fans. Some of Julia’s fellow television royalty reached out to her in this time of need, including her Veep co-star, Tony Hale. Cristina Applegate, 45. “Mama, find me,” the Married…with Children star tweeted in response to Julia’s announcement.

“Let’s talk if you want,” Christina added. If there’s someone who could guide Julia through this terrifying moment, it’s Christina. The Up All Night actress fought her own public battle with breast cancer in 2008. Ultimately, Christina underwent a double mastectomy, according to CNN, an operation that saved her life. It’s good to know that Julia has someone like Christina for a shoulder to cry on, and someone to consult as she takes on this horrible disease.

Anna Kendrick, 32, didn’t hold back when she heard the news. “F*ck. F*ck. I don’t think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don’t know. Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment.” Similarly, Debra Messing sent all her “healing energy” towards Julia. “You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others.” Similar sentiments were shared by fellow stars like Ken Jeong, 48, Michael McKean, 69, Cameron Esposito, 35, and more.

We love this woman. pic.twitter.com/EqvF6HXpj0 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) September 28, 2017

Fuck. Fuck. I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment. https://t.co/YEUNEV5AEo — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) September 28, 2017

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

Cancer is no match for you. Stomp it good. xox — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 28, 2017

Much much love JLD — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) September 28, 2017

You are a goddam force. Fuck cancer. — Matt Letscher (@MattLetscher) September 28, 2017

Sending love and best wishes to @OfficialJLD and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/GVF56Y3S2K — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 28, 2017

Thoughts and prayers are with you, Julia. God bless you. Stay strong. https://t.co/OmDpPvnHiR — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) September 28, 2017

❤️❤️so sorry and so in awe https://t.co/eHIrXiKm3h — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017

2/ major respect, compassionate & love to Julia & all the people who will be helped be her honesty. https://t.co/QJbC3hw8VW — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 28, 2017

Julia was “incredibly grateful” for the immediate outpouring of love and support following her announcement, her representative told HollywoodLife.com. “We have no further details to provide at this time. We appreciate your understanding.” Sadly, she discovered she had cancer a day after she won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Out love and support go out to Julia and her family at the time,” HBO, the home network for Veep, said in a statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”

