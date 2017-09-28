Jane Fonda, 79, Wows In Sheer Gown After Telling Off Megyn Kelly For Plastic Surgery Question

Okay, it’s official: Jane Fonda doesn’t age! The actress brushed aside her drama with Megyn Kelly to hit the red carpet in NYC on Sept. 27, and she looked flawless in a sheer black dress for the occasion.

Jane Fonda, 79, is currently on a press tour for her upcoming movie, Our Souls At Night, and she hit the New York City premiere on Sept. 27. The actress looked completely ageless on the red carpet,standing out in a sheer, long-sleeved black dress. She kept things quite elegant by pulling her hair back into an updo and letting her bangs fall down, and completed the look with dark mascara, light pink lipstick, and a natural complexion. Can you believe this woman is 79!? Of course, she was joined by her co-star and longtime friend, Robert Redford, 81, at the premiere.

Hours before this red carpet appearance, Jane and Robert did an interview with Megyn Kelly, and things got a bit awkward when Megyn asked, “You admit you had work done, which I think is to your credit. You look amazing. Why did you say — I’ve read that you felt you’re not proud to admit you had work done. Why not?” Well, the actress was NOT having it, and she showed it on her face. “We really want to talk about that right now?” Jane asked the talk show host. Although Megyn tried to recover by complimenting Jane’s young looks, the 79-year-old could not have been more anxious to change the subject. “Good attitude, good posture, I take care of myself,” she quipped. “Let me tell you what I love about this movie that we did, Our Souls At Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

Clearly, Jane put the tiff behind her by the evening, though — she appeared totally unbothered (in a good way) on the carpet, and confidently posed for photos before heading into the premiere. SLAY!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jane’s red carpet look? Do you think she looks good for her age?