‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sneak Peek: Meredith Won’t Be Letting Riggs Go That Easily

You didn’t think Meredith was just going to let Riggs run back to former love Megan, did you? In a new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ sneak peak from the Season 14 premiere, we get the feeling Meredith’s going to fight for Riggs’ heart!

It’s that time of year again! It’s no surprise that millions of fans are super excited about the Season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy on Sept. 28. Riggs’ (Martin Henderson) ex-lover Megan’s (Abigail Spencer) return totally shocked us all during the season 13 finale, and we we’ve been wondering for months how Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) will react. Thankfully, ABC gave us another sneak peek to hold us over for the next 24 hours, and we’re thinking Meredith isn’t going to let Riggs go back to Megan so easily. See more pics of Grey’s Anatomy season 13 here!

After Meredith asks Riggs how Megan is doing, Riggs stammers, “Oh, she’s got a frozen abdomen. But all things considered, she’s pretty OK,” to which Meredith responds, “Thats great, and how are you?” We definitely felt some awkward tension in this scene, but it’s expected. I mean, we didn’t think there was a chance Megan would EVER be found. Poor Meredith has finally found love again since the tragic death of Derek (Patrick Dempsey), so is she really going to let Riggs’ go so easily? Or will she be understanding to Riggs’ and Megan’s history and give them some space? Talk about being stuck in between a rock and a hard place! Despite Megan not being able to hear Riggs’ and Meredith’s conversation, she definitely knew something was up. After Riggs re-enters the room, Megan immediately asks him about his love life and if he’s met anyone. Check out the full scene here!

We can’t wait to see how this season of Grey’s Anatomy plays out! We’re sure Shonda Rhimes has plenty of twists in store for us this season. You may want to refresh your memory with the quiz HollywoodLife.com previously posted here!

