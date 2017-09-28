‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shocker: EP Explains That Explosive Kiss & [SPOILER]’s Tumor

SPOILER ALERT! ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is back and better than ever. If you found yourself shocked, don’t worry — you’re not alone! In a recent interview, EP Krista Vernoff explained all those crazy moments!

OMG! If you haven’t watched the Season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, do yourself a favor and watch it now! In true Grey’s fashion, Shonda Rhimes did not disappoint with tonight’s back-to-back episodes, “Break Down the House” and “Get Off On the Pain”. And if you found yourself wanting some more answers after the Sept. 28 episode, then you’re in luck! Our sister site TVLine recently spoke with EP Krista Vernoff and she further explained some of tonight’s crazy scenes. Let’s start with BFFs Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy’s (Kim Raver) insane kiss! We definitely wanted to know if Owen’s feelings were genuine towards Teddy, and not just him being upset about his current marriage to Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). “I believe it was both. Teddy and Owen have been longing for each other since we first met Teddy… I think his kiss is driven both by his desire for Teddy that is undeniable and the fact that he’s been so totally rejected by his wife. It’s a combo platter.” Krista says. We have to agree there, we think everyone knew that something explosive was going to happen between Owen and Teddy at some point. See more pics of Grey’s Anatomy season 14 here!

Now onto Amelia’s tumor. Clearly her tumor has been the cause of some of her crazy tendencies, and Krista confirmed this assumption.”That is indeed safe to assume. And you can look forward to the [story delving into the] complexity of what it is to have a marriage in crisis and then find out there’s this illness, and then potentially know that the illness caused the crisis. Does that allow you to come back from the crisis?” We’re hoping this means Amelia will smile and be happy once more as the season progresses, to which Krista confirms, “Yes, 100 percent, you will.”

We seriously cannot wait for the rest of season 14 to unfold. We’re only two episodes deep and everything is already insane! Did we mention this season is also going to include the series’ 300th episode!?

