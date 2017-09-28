‘OITNB’ star Kimiko Glenn will debut Lena, a brand-new character, during the Sept. 30 episode of ‘DuckTales.’ HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE video of Kimiko revealing details about the gang’s new friend!

There’s a new character coming to the world of Duckburg, and her name is Lena! She’s going to be an instant friend to Huey, Dewey, Louie, and Webby, but she’s going to bring some trouble! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE video of Kimiko Glenn, 28, the voice of Lena, talking about her character and what it means to her to be a part of the DuckTales universe. “She’s mysterious. She’s edgy. She’s worldly,” Kimiko, who is also a Broadway star and plays Brook Soso on OITNB, says in the video. “I think that’s really appealing to Webby, who is so innocent and open-hearted, and ends up kind of being her adventure buddy and I think grows fond of her.”

The new DuckTales, which is a revival of the hit animated series that ran from 1987 to 1990, features mostly characters from the show’s original run. But Lena is new to the universe, which makes the role super exciting for Kimiko. “What’s cool about a brand-new character is there’s not really expectations surrounding it, so that makes it more fun for me,” Kimiko says.

“I am excited to be a part of DuckTales because every single episode is filled with fun and mystery and adventure.”

The new episode of DuckTales, titled “The Beagle Birthday Massacre,” will air Sept. 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET on Disney XD. The synopsis for the Lena’s first episode reads: “After crashing Ma Beagle’s birthday party, Webby and new mysterious friend Lena must fight their way through Beagle Boy turf to get back home.”

