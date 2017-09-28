Carmelo & La La Anthony: Why He Thinks OKC Move Will Get Their Marriage Back On Track

Carmelo Anthony is leaving NYC to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he’ll now be far away from La La Anthony, we EXCLUSIVELY learned Melo thinks this move will bring them closer together!

Some couples can make a long distance relationship work. Here’s hoping Carmelo Anthony, 33, and La La Anthony, 38, can overcome both the physical and emotional miles separating them, as Melo heads out to Oklahoma. The New York Knicks traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and while some might be sad that he’s leaving the Big Apple behind, Melo’s “super psyched” about the trade, a source close to La La EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s hoping that he and La La can use it as a fresh start.”

“The past year has just been full of stress and heartbreak,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and Carmelo wants to get his marriage back on track more than anything. He believes that a change of scenery, a new home, a different team and a fresh set of friends could be the perfect remedy, and a way to draw a line under their issues once and for all.” Well, that’s awesome. If the move removes a huge pile of stress from Melo’s professional life, that means he can dedicate more energy on fixing his personal life.

In fact, Melo now has a shot at making the NBA Finals. He left behind the perpetually disappointing Knicks for a team that boasts players like Russell Westbrook, 28, and the newly acquired Paul George, 27. The idea of Melo finally getting a championship ring has also put a smile on La La’s face, as a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she knew he was taking out his frustrations with the Knicks organization on her – and their marriage.

While Melo might be excited for this new opportunity in Oklahoma City, don’t expect to see La La packing her bags anytime soon. “La La isn’t committing to moving with Carmelo right now though,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Her friends and work life are New York based, and her career is really flourishing. Plus, she still hasn’t fully forgiven him—Carmelo is going to have to jump through some more hoops before La La agrees to up sticks and relocate to Oklahoma.”

Do you think Melo moving to OKC will help him fix things with La La, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Thunder might make it to the Finals?