Bridget Marquardt Heartbroken Over Hugh Hefner’s Death: I’m ‘Forever Grateful’ To Him

Bridget Marquardt, one of Hugh Hefner’s exes, paid tribute to the Playboy founder after finding out he died on Sept. 27. Bridget wrote that she’s ‘so sad’ he’s gone, and she’ll never forget the memories she had with him.

“So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy,” Bridget Marquardt, 44, wrote in a sweet message on Twitter and Instagram soon after the news of Hugh Hefner’s death broke on Sept. 27. She also added a broken heart emoji and a sweet photo with Hef. Bridget was one of Hugh’s girlfriends and starred alongside him, Kendra Wilkinson, 32, and Holly Madison, 37, on the hit E! series The Girls Next Door from 2005 to 2009.

Hugh passed away at the age of 91 from “natural causes at his home, the Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” according to a statement. After his death was made public, celebs like Kim Kardashian, 36, and Paris Hilton, 36, mourned the icon. Bridget’s former co-star Kendra also released an emotional statement about Hef. She said that Hugh changed her life. “I will miss him so much, but he will be in my heart forever,” Kendra said.

Bridget admitted in a July 2017 interview on Australia’s The Morning Show that she had “lost contact” with Hugh a few years after leaving the Playboy mansion in 2009, but it’s clear he still had a special place in her heart. “I was still going back to some of the parties,” she said. “Occasionally, my boyfriend I would go back. I was still in touch with Hef—and then we kind of lost contact.” Bridget went on to date her current boyfriend Nick Carpenter. Hugh married Crystal Harris, 31, in 2012. In addition to Crystal, Hugh leaves behind three children: Christie, David, Marston, and Cooper. Hugh may be gone, but he’ll never be forgotten.

