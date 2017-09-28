J.Lo, Selena Gomez & 12 More Stylish Stars Show You The Best Fall Dresses For Your Body

One thing we’ve noticed about celeb fashion is that stars always seem to know what clothes flatter their figures best. And with fall in full swing, we’ve turned to celebrity pros to find the perfect dress for YOUR body!

Selena Gomez, 25, stepped out in NYC on Sept. 27 looking like a vision in a super stylish red dress. But while the petite singer totally turned heads in her polka-dotted midi, not EVERYONE can pull off the same frock as flawlessly. Relatively short at 5’5″ and also very thin, Selena’s body type is perfect for figure-hugging pieces and plunging necklines. We also love how she styled her piece with sky-high metallic stilettos to elongate her legs. SEE? Celebs truly do give the best style inspo! Click here to see stars rocking summer outfits that easily transition into fall.

If you’re not as tiny as Selena, and maybe you’re not a fan of your hips and/or thighs, then an a-line or fit-and-flare dress should be your go-to silhouette this season. With a flared skirt, this shape is universally flattering no matter your body type, and it accentuates your waist while drawing attention AWAY from your mid-section. In our above gallery, Victoria Justice, 24, is rocking a super cute fall style featuring moody florals. Even better, once temps turn cooler, these dresses can easily be worn with a pair of tights and boots.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, on the other hand, is curvy and toned, and her amazing figure never fails to look its best in tight shift dresses. Embracing autumn, Jennifer rocked a red-hot sleeveless number on Sept. 26, and completely sizzled as she showed off her famous curves. If you’ve got a curvy and fit bod like J.Lo, your goal is to minimize your midsection by highlighting your shoulders and legs. Opt for a shift dress, like Jennifer’s in the gallery above, which lies JUST far enough away from the body to conceal any problem areas. SO genius!

If none of these dresses seem like they’ll flatter your shape, have no fear! Click through the above gallery for even more celeb inspiration. For example, if you’re fiercely voluptuous like Ashley Graham, 29, a wrap dress may just become your new BFF!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving these trendy fall dresses? Which one is your favorite?