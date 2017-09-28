Avril Lavigne Returns To Music & We’re Shook — Listen To ‘Wings Clipped’

It’s 2017, and we’ve been given a new Avril Lavigne song. Listen to ‘Wings Clipped,’ a collaboration between Avril, Grey and Anthony Green, and try not to freak!

Avril Lavigne, Anthony Green and Grey have teamed up for “Wings Clipped,” a certified banger that we did not see coming. Listen to the new track (Sept. 29) below, and feel free to rejoice, because AVRIL IS BACK!

“All your lovers, no, they’re not your friends,” Avril warns on the danceable track (which is also kind of acoustic at the same time?). “Learn the hard way fast, she continues, “That every time you give someone your trust/They throw it back, they throw it back.” Such fire. Much burn.

Avril has been laying low for what feels like decades. She said in December 2016 that she had finally started work on a new album — the followup to 2013’s Avril Lavigne — and it’s rumored to debut before the end of this year. She also features on a song called “Listen” by Japanese rock band One Ok Rock that dropped in January, but fans are still impatiently awaiting some fresh solo stuff. Meanwhile, some people are subscribing to the conspiracy theory that the Canadian rocker died in 2003 and was replaced by a lookalike. Well, she showed them, didn’t she? See hilarious Avril Lavigne conspiracy theory tweets here.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Wings Clipped,” from Grey’s debut EP Chameleon:

They say it’s weakness

But you’re just an angel with your wings clipped

Someone came and took all of your secrets

Now you can’t fly away, you can’t fly away, ay

They say it’s madness

Future on the line, you’re moving backwards

Someone came and broke you right in half

So that you can’t fly away, that you can’t fly away, ay

