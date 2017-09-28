Pregnant Woman Killed For Unborn Baby: Fiancé Sobs In Court — ‘I Fainted’ When She Died

SO heartbreaking! The fiancé of the woman who was murdered & had her unborn baby cut out of her, testified against his bride’s accused killer and understandably lost it on the stand. Read his gut-wrenching words.

Patrick Bradley, 25, was waiting at the Bronx courthouse in November 2015 for his pregnant wife-to-be, Angelikque Sutton, to arrive. The couple, who had reportedly been together for about eight years, were slatted to tie the knot, however, Angelikque never made it. While Patrick waited for his love, the nearly 9-month-pregnant-mom-to-be was being murdered, allegedly, by her childhood friend, Ashleigh Wade, 23. Now, nearly two years later, a grieving Patrick took the stand on Sept. 27 in Ashleigh’s first-degree murder trial, with his and Angelikque’s surviving baby daughter, Jenasis, now 22 months old, in the audience.

Patrick tearfully recalled how his would-be-wife never arrived for their nuptials, how he reacted when he found out his pregnant fiancée had been butchered, and how, at the hospital, staff refused to believe that newborn Jenasis was his child. When Patrick finally realized Angelikque wasn’t going to show up for their wedding, he revealed he called his in-laws-to-be, who then told him their daughter had been killed. “I fainted,” Bradley sobbed in the courtroom. “My mother was screaming.” He then rushed to the hospital, only to be greeted by another horror.

Once at the hospital, he was told by a nurse that the baby they found at the murder scene wasn’t his. “[The hospital] kept saying this is not your daughter, the father was here,” Patrick testified. The reason he was denied his baby girl at first is because Ashleigh had been lying to people for months, telling friends and family that she too was pregnant. When her boyfriend came home on that fateful day, he found her cradling Jenasis. Ashleigh had told him that this was their new daughter. “That’s my baby,” Patrick remembered insisting to officials. “The lady said no, it’s not. The father was already here. [The hospital] kept saying this is not your daughter.”

Destroyed, Patrick decided to turn to the cops. At a local police precinct, he was able to get a letter stating he was in fact the child’s father. After that, he was finally allowed to see his “beautiful” baby. While Angelikque and Patrick were all set to wed on that tragic day in November, the pregnant bride, before planning to head to the courthouse, stopped at Ashleigh’s place. Ashleigh had lured her old friend over by telling her she had a gift to give her. However, Ashleigh ended up attacking Angelikque with a paring knife, slitting her throat so she couldn’t scream before cutting out her uterus, authorities have said.

In court on Wednesday, the accused murderer couldn’t even look Patrick in the eyes as he talked about his slain fiancée. Officer Alejandra Perez also took the stand, explaining that Ashleigh repeatedly refused an exam after telling emergency responders entering her blood-socked apartment that she’d “just had a baby.” Even at the hospital, the accused continued to fight doctors who wanted to examine her, Perez told jurors, saying “They won’t believe it’s my baby anyway.” If convicted, Ashleigh faces up to life behind bars without parole.

