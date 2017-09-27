Who Is Patient Six? — A Breakdown Of Steve Burton’s New Character On ‘General Hospital’

Is Patient Six the real Jason Morgan? As ‘General Hospital’ continues, let’s go through the key things we’ve learned so far about Steve Burton’s mysterious character.

Patient Six is the character we all want to know more about. Steve Burton, 47, returned to General Hospital for the first time since 2012 in Sept. 2017, but not as Jason Morgan right off the bat. He’s being identified as Patient Six, a dangerous man being treated at a Russian facility after he was shot and fell into water, which is exactly what happened to Jason. Patient Six being treated at a Russian facility. Ava Jerome is the one primarily interacting with Patient Six right now, and their scenes have definitely provided some clues into Patient Six’s true identity.

Patient Six gave Ava a phone number that could be evidence he is Jason or possibly his twin. Ava revealed what Patient Six had given her to Dr. Klein so she could get her face fixed. When Dr. Klein calls the number, Sonny Corinthos picks up the phone! Patient Six must know Sonny in some way. As every GH fan knows, Sonny and Jason are like brothers. In a preview of new episodes, Scott says to Franco, “If there are two Jasons, where is the other one now?” The next scene shows Patient Six on the loose. Is he heading back to Port Charles?

Billy Miller, 38, has been playing Jason Morgan since 2014, but the show is hinting that he may not be Jason at all. Many fans believe that Billy is Drew Quartermaine, Jason’s twin brother. Could Drew have been brainwashed to think he is Jason Morgan? Possibly! General Hospital is slowly peeling back the layers of Patient Six, and we can’t wait to see where Steve’s role is headed next. The hit daytime soap airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Also, does anyone else get serious Winter Soldier vibes from Patient Six? Or is just me?

