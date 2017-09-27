Nathan Griffith: 5 Facts About Jenelle Evans’ Baby Daddy Before ‘Teen Mom 2’ Special

Jenelle probably wasn’t too happy when she learned MTV was giving her ex, Nathan Griffith, his own ‘Teen Mom 2’ special. It actually airs tonight, Sept. 27, but before you watch, here are 5 things you NEED to know.

Believe it or not, Jenelle Evans‘ second baby daddy, Nathan Griffith, is getting his very own Teen Mom 2 special and it airs tonight, Sept. 27. The special, titled “Being Nathan,” will document his life after breaking up with Jenelle. MTV’s description for the episode goes as follows: “After multiple arrests and bad break-ups, Nathan moves back in with his mom to pursue a career in bodybuilding, while attempting to date again. But a pending court case with possible jail time puts Nathan’s goals in jeopardy.” Hmm… sounds intriguing. But before you watch, we thought it’d be a good idea to give you some insight as to who Nathan is and what he’s been up to since breaking up with Jenelle. Check out some quick facts below!

1. Nathan hasn’t fared too well with his new career in bodybuilding. Jenelle’s ex entered the 2017 NPC Palmetto Classic in April and finished seventh out of EIGHT contestants in his class. Afterwards, he wrote on Facebook, “So… even though I didn’t do as good as I Intended to do at the competition, I still did my best and I have no shame about it at all. I’m shocked by my placing and I could add so many excuses which I won’t (because it’s over with). But hey it’ll give me motivation and inspire me to try harder next competition.”

2. Nathan also has a new girlfriend, and her name is Ashley Lanhardt. On Aug. 4, he wrote on Facebook, “Never have I ever felt so content and happy in life! I have a beautiful successful woman that treats me like a king and I have a beautiful intelligent baby girl that idealizes everything her dad does. I am so bless to have both these angels in my life! They truly make my life feel blessed. I love you guys and thanks for an amazing week you have given DADDY!”

3. Nathan is getting married. He allegedly proposed to Ashley in early September, according to The Hollywood Gossip, just before Jenelle married David Eason.

4. He shares a son (Kaiser) with Jenelle, but he also has a daughter — named Emery — from a previous relationship.

5. Jenelle and Nathan met online in late April 2013 (shortly after Jenelle was arrested for felony heroin possession). As you already know, their relationship didn’t last — they were engaged, but never got married.

