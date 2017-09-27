Chelsea Vs. Atlético Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Group Stage Match

Gooooal! We’re in for a great Champions League group stage match as Chelsea heads to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid. We have all of your live stream details to watch the Sept. 27 match online at 2:45pm EST.

What a matchup! Premier League champions Chelsea head to Estadio Wanda Metropolitano to take on La Liga powerhouse Atletico Madrid in the Group Champions League play on Sept. 27 and this should be such an exciting game! Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Eden Hazard, 26, will be getting his second start of the season after ankle surgery over the summer. “Last season Eden played a really important season, played very well, and he was very important for us in winning the league,” manager Antonio Conte said. “He showed in every game great talent, to be a really good player, a top player.” We can’t wait to see how he holds up against Atleti.

Conte knows the stakes are high against the powerful Spaniard squad, especially since they will have home turf advantage. "It's time to play a really tough game against Atlético Madrid," the Italian said. "For us, it's very important to play this type of game: away against one of the best teams in the Champions League. I think it's the right moment also to understand where we are."

Chelsea will be without striker Diego Costa, 28, as the team completed a trade sending him back to Atletico on Sept. 25. He had a falling out with Conte over the summer and it was made clear that he had no future with the team. Despite that, Conte put out a conciliatory statement about the trade saying, “As I’ve said before, I have no problems with Diego. We wish the best for him in the future and the rest of the season.” He won’t be able to play for the team’s La Liga matches until Jan. 1, 2018 when the league’s transfer ban window ends. Diego is thrilled to be going back to his former club. “I’m very happy to return home, I’ve always said it, Atletico is my home, I’m very, very happy,” he wrote on Atletico’s website upon the trade being finalized.

