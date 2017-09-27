Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Soccer Online

Goal, GOAL! Champions League Group Stage action heats up when the Parisians of Paris Saint-Germain host the men of Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sept. 27th at 2:45pm EST. Watch the live stream here and catch every goal online.

Group B of the Champions League has the guys of Paris Saint-Germain on top of the Ligue 1 standings after 7 games, 6 wins, one draw and no losses as they host a Bayern Munich team each with one Champions League group play win. PSG is coming off a huge, 5-0 win over Celtic in their opening game in this group with Neymar getting the scoring started for the boys in red and blue during the routine, shut out win. Bayern will have to find an answer to the uptempo play by Paris if they want to walk out of this match with a draw. Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Bayern Munich Group Play Champions League Soccer Live Stream Here

PSG has been playing dominating football by pushing the pace of the game and controlling the ball while keeping teams playing counter-attack strategies. Bayern has been getting some dodgy minutes from their goalkeeper Sven Ulreich who will have his hands full against an aggressive Paris team. Both of these two teams in this big Champions League game will likely go through to the knockout stages, but they also both have a lot they want to show the world in this game. Both managers are dealing with problems in the club house and on the field so this game may determine who finishes the year with their team. Good luck to all.

