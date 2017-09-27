Texas Blonde, 27, Begged For Her Life Before Being Shot By Estranged Husband At Football Party

Meredith Hight pleaded for her life when her heavily armed ex barged into a football viewing party for friends and shot them all to death, according to court records. Read the Texas blonde’s chilling last words here.

“Did you really have to do this?” were allegedly the final words Meredith Hight, 27, spoke before she was shot dead by her estranged husband Spencer Hight, 32, at a football party with friends on Sept. 10. The blonde Plano, Texas resident had filed for divorce from her ex back in July after six years of marriage. This viewing get-together was the first party she’d thrown on her own since the split, her mother said, according to the NY Daily News. A witness claims she was in the backyard when she saw Spencer inside the house with a weapon, possibly a rifle, according to court documents obtained by the Daily News.

This witness alleges she heard Spencer’s wife pleading with her ex, asking him, “did you really have to do this?” It was after that the witness heard more gunshots go off. Spencer had shot and killed Meredith and all seven of her guests. When the police arrived after the massacre, they shot Spencer dead and found him with “a rifle attached to his body by a rifle sling,” according to court files. Meredith’s ex was also found with a handgun on his person and a rifle magazine was in the hallway of the house. Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

Spencer had grown distant and began to drink heavily after his marriage to Meredith fell apart, according to friends, the Daily News reports. The gunman reportedly showed off a knife and handgun to employees at a Plano bar earlier in the day before the shooting, according to court documents. These employees called 911 while Spencer was taken to his car. Two of the employees even decided to follow him while he drove to Meredith’s home, as they were very concerned.

Spencer’s former girlfriend Valerie Viana was with him for two years, during which time she said he repeatedly abused her. Valerie told WFAA that if they had stayed together he would have “killed” her. However, she never reported him to the police. “If I had reached out to her and warned [Meredith] in some way, maybe she would have known that she wasn’t alone,” Valerie said of Spencer’s late wife.

