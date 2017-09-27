Steven Tyler, 69, Forced To Cancel Aerosmith Tour After ‘Medical Issues’: Will He Be OK?

Oh no! Upcoming dates on Aerosmith’s tour have been cancelled amidst medical fears for Steven Tyler. The legendary rocker revealed on Twitter that he’s fallen ill, and you can read his emotional message here.

Aerosmith fans in South America will have to wait a bit longer if they want to see the band on tour. Unfortunately, Steven Tyler is suffering from an undisclosed medical issue, and the rock group had to cancel shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico so he can recover as needed. “Steven Tyler is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time,” the band wrote in a statement. “Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be cancelled. Steven is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world.”

Along with the band’s message, Steven released his own statement, and definitely seems to be disappointed that he’ll be letting his fans down. “I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down,” he wrote, adding that his doctor’s ordered him to fly back to the U.S. immediately following a Sept. 25 show in Sao Paulo. “I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances. I promise I’ll be back. Unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows.”

Steven did not add any details about what exact condition he’s suffering from, but he does seem confident that he will be back in action as soon as he gets it taken care of. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope he’s back on the road soon!

