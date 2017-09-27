Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez & More Celebs Teach You How To Take A Sexy Selfie Or Insta Pic

It seems like Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Ariel Winter and tons of other celebs have mastered the perfect selfie, but it’s not as easy as it looks! Get their top selfie talking tips below!

Stars like Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner always look FLAWLESS on Instagram. Whether they are outside, in front of a mirror, showing off a close-up of their face, or revealing their toned bodies, they always appear perfect. But you have to remember, it takes WORK to get the right shot. Lighting, angles, filters and cropping all play a big part in getting the perfect shot. And it takes a lot of options to make sure it’s fit for their gigantic audience.

Kylie shared her secrets in a video she posted on her website in July:

“Step 1, Sunset lighting.” And she doesn’t take one photo. Sometimes she takes hundreds to get the perfect shot!

Step 2, Know Your Angle. “This is my angle, to the right,” Kylie says as she tries to take a selfie with Khloe Kardashian. She also always slightly pushes her lips out to make them look bigger — it makes a HUGE difference.

Kendall Jenner previously spilled her secrets in an interview with Estee Lauder: “If you’re not in the right light it just won’t work. I’m not into using too many filters, either. I like to keep it pretty natural — or black and white is always cool. But above all, you have to know your face: everybody has their good side. And practice! Practice makes perfect.” Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel, “For me I know my perfect angle it’s my chin down. I just pose away and take about 300 photos until I get the perfect selfie.” She’s famous for holding the camera above her head to take the perfect selfie. Bella Thorne prefers to take pictures from below — it’s seriously up to you to see which angle works best! It also depends on whether you want to highlight your face, or another part of your body.

Below is my attempt at a “sexy selfie.” I stood in the window of my office for 20 minutes, took hundreds of photos, and had beauty guru and all-around amazing human Huda Kattan do my makeup (and majorly overline my lips) in order to get this shot. It definitely came out great, but it was anything but effortless! Don’t strive for perfection, ladies! Scroll through the gallery attached to get inspiration for the perfect selfie!

