‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Gets Engaged To His Longtime Love: ‘Trouble With Girls Is Over’

Sorry ladies, country singer Scotty McCreery is officially off the market. The former ‘American Idol’ champ is engaged to girlfriend Gabi Dugal and says that his ‘trouble with girls is over.’

Huge congratulations are in store for Scotty McCreery, 23, as the 2011 American Idol champ is officially engaged! The country singer popped the question to girlfriend Gabi Dugal, 23, on Sept. 26 and he showed his fans the exact moment it went down. In a series of Instagram photos with the caption “She said YES!” he popped the question on a scenic overlook while on a hike in the mountains of his native North Carolina. The couple are seen kissing on an outcropping above a beautiful forest in shorts and t-shirts, so it looks like it really was a shock for Gabi as they’re dressed like it was just another day out and about in nature. She’s kissing him while holding up her ring finger, as the pic was taken from afar by a friend.

In the next pic we see a close up shot of the happy couple with a much better look at her diamond ring, which is a single oval cut stone that looks to be at least a carat with a band featuring smaller diamonds. Well done Scotty! Gabi took the pic of her hand with the new bling on it while Scotty can be seen in the background giving two thumbs up. In another pic they’re seen posing together for the first time as a newly engaged couple and the singer must have tipped off his friends and family about what was going to go down as they’re seen in the next photo, NOT dressed in hiking clothes but sitting beside the happy pair. They later dressed up and celebrated the engagement at an elegant outdoor dinner with their family members. See pics of Scotty at his AI finale.

“I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened,,” Scotty said in a press release. “Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife.” These two have known each other since kindergarten, but didn’t start dating until their senior year of high school. They’ve been together for six years now and Gabi has even appeared in several of Scotty’s music videos. Since his best known hit is “The Trouble with Girls” he had some fun on Twitter with the announcement, writing “The trouble with girls is over!” with a diamond ring emoji. Well played.

