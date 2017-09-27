Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor, 18 To Star In New ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Issue

Sailor Brinkley was just named a 2018 rookie for ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’, marking the first time a second generation model will be featured in the coveted issue! See the first photos here!

Sailor Brinkley, 18, has a lot to celebrate! The young model was just named a Rookie model for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the most epic way possible! When Sailor recently met with SI, she thought she was doing an interview for New York Fashion Week; however, there was a bigger surprise in store for her. Her mother, Christie Brinkley, 63,— a veteran SI Swimsuit model herself — was waiting for her around the corner of her interview location to tell her the big news. And, when Christie told her look-alike daughter that she was going to be a 2018 Rookie, she burst with emotion and couldn’t believe it! Watch the epic moment below!

After SI revealed Sailor as their newest Rookie, she took to Instagram with a powerful message. She explained that she has spent most of her life “fighting” herself and her opinion about her body, because she was never the typical model. Sailor assured anyone who’s ever felt the same, that she understands and is here to support them. She revealed that she wants to us her SI platform to do good for others. Later in her message, Sailor also thanked her mother for “passing down her legacy.”

Read her full message: “I’ve spent the majority of my life fighting against myself and my body. I don’t have double D boobs or a big butt. My legs aren’t miles long and when i sit my stomach has little rolls. I don’t wear makeup. I feel most myself in sweatpants and nikes. I love to run and box and play sports and sweat. I’m never going to be as tall as a supermodel (unless i have a crazy growth spurt, that would be fun lol) I’m also never going to be short and petite or dainty and uber feminine. There are a lot of things i’ve been told i should be in my life. Theres also a lot of things i’ve been told i shouldn’t be in my life. But i’ve come to realize (and i know this sounds cheesy but aren’t all cheesy sayings super true?).. that the only thing I can be is the best version of myself. Whatever that might be.”

“I’m here for ANY one who has ever cried in front of the mirror and thought what they saw wasn’t good enough. I’m here for any one struggling to love themselves. I’m here for the tomboy girls who have ever been told to act more “lady like”. I’m here for the women with small breasts who think they can’t feel sexy because of mainstream beauty ideals. I’m here for any one currently fighting or that have gotten past an eating disorder. I understand. I’m here for any one who’s wanted to give up on themselves but chose to keep going. My biggest hope is that i can positively represent anyone who identifies with these things… on the pages of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED!!!”

“Thank you mama for passing down your legacy, you open these doors for me but i promise to be gracious, grateful, kind and work twice as hard to keep those incredible doors open.

Thank you to every single person who supports me i am SO beyond lucky. THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!! IM A ROOKIE!!!!!!!! Gotta go to class now and try not to bounce off the walls”.

Sailor’s new gig marks the first time a second generation has following in their mother’s footsteps. As you may know, Christie appeared in the mag eight times between 1975 and 2004. And she has a record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers from the years 1979, 1980 and 1981. You can catch Sailor in the 2018 issue of SI Swimsuit. She joins the 2018 Rookies, Chase Carter, Anne de Paula, and Robin Holzken.

Check out part of her surprise video below and see the first photo in our above gallery!

