After the massively successful, worldwide launch of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna may already be looking to expand her cosmetics empire into skincare. See what we know below.

YASSS, RIRI! Give us more! House of Fenty apparently filed a trademark on Sept. 15, for “goods and services: cosmetics, non-medicated skin care preparations, namely creams, lotions, gels, toners, cleansers, and peels.” OMG, you guys! This was uncovered by a stealthy Rihanna fan on Twitter, @MrMouthAlmighty, and reported by Refinery29. If RiRi is planning skincare, this could be so major! She has perfect skin, and looked flawless at the New York City launch party for her Fenty Beauty line — we need to know all of her skincare secrets!

But before you get too excited, she filed a trademark for Fenty Beauty back in 2014, and it was released in September 2017. I’m not holding my breath, but I’m excited for the future. Her Fenty Beauty line is AMAZING, with 40 diverse shades of foundation, shimmer sticks, a gorgeous universal lip gloss, blotting papers, and so much more. Her line was revealed to the world on Sept. 8. Just days later, on September 21, she teased her new HOLIDAY collection, which is available on October 13. The line includes some flawless lip colors as well as a stunning eyeshadow palette. There’s a liquid eyeliner and a double sided brush (her tools are amazing as well). We can’t wait to get our hands on everything!

So, would you be interested in skincare from Rihanna? Do you think RiRi is slowly taking over the cosmetics world?

HollywoodLifers, would you buy Rihanna’s skincare line?