Lisa Vanderpump ‘Devastated’ After The ‘Sudden’ Death Of Beloved Dog Pink

Lisa Vanderpump has revealed that her little Pomeranian dog, Pink passed away suddenly on Sept. 25. She also said that her husband, Ken desperately tried to save the dog’s life. See her emotional statement.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Vanderpump, 57, revealed that her adorable dog, Pink died on Monday, Sept. 25. The white and pink-tinted Pomeranian was just 5-years-old. Lisa took to social media to tell her fans about the sad news. “Rest in peace Pink Dog, we are devastated to see you go so suddenly… you were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you,” she captioned a photo of Pink on Instagram. Lisa also tweeted that her husband, Ken Todd, had tried to save their dog’s life. “Pink dog died suddenly yesterday afternoon,ken gave her cpr all the way to vet but it was too late. Very very sad at this moment,” she wrote.

Lisa and her husband — who collectively have more than 25 pets, which include horses, swans and turtles — are known animal lovers and advocates. Lisa founded the nonprofit organization, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation in 2016. And, she has aided in the fight to end the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China. Just this past March, she and Ken opened their own rescue dog center in LA.

Pink was often seen on her social media, as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pink would make cute cameos with Lisa’s other star pooches, Giggy, Daddio, and her “LoveDog” Schnooky. Lisa once told the New York Post of Pink, “I think she knows she’s pink and she’s special.”

Endless amounts of devastated fans have reached out to Lisa on social media to express their condolences for her loss. See her emotional messages, below.

