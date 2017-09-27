Kylie Jenner: Will She Be Creating A New Collection Of Cool Maternity Clothes For Young Moms?

Well that was quick! Amid Kylie Jenner pregnancy reports, the star & momager Kris Jenner, are reportedly planning an epic takeover of the maternity fashion industry. Talk about a brilliant way to cash in!

Ready to take FULL advantage of her first pregnancy, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kris Jenner, 61, are reportedly already trying to set up meetings about how they can finically benefit from Kylie’s situation, according to The Sun Online. And while Kylie already has a successful fashion line with her sister Kendall Jenner, 21, she and Kris apparently have their hearts set on developing a chic maternity line for young moms! “Kris is so happy for Kylie — not only will she be a grandma again, but it’s a whole new set of business opportunities for her,” a source told the publication. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“She’s thinking maternity fashion for younger mums, and she’s already offering to set up meetings,” the insider added. “If Kylie embraced the young mummy market, she could take it over.” And that is no joke! After all, the reality star is already a multi-millionaire thanks to the success of her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics, which has reportedly brought in $420 million over the course of 18 months. In fact, Women’s Wear Daily predicted that if Kylie’s line continues at the same pace it’s at now, she could have a billion-dollar business on her hands by the time she’s 25! So seeing Kylie expand her brand to include stylish maternity wear totally seems plausible!

Neither Kylie, her reported baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, nor the Kardashian fam has confirmed the young star’s pregnancy yet. However, TMZ confirmed the news on Sept. 22. Their report even claims Travis has been telling friends that they’re having a little girl. But while Kylie, her family, and Travis, are all super supportive and “excited” for Kylie to give birth early next year, she and her boyfriend are in no rush to tie the knot.

The two “are not ready to get married,” as a source claimed to TMZ. “They’re still trying to figure out their relationship,” the insider said, adding that “Kylie has no issues about being an unwed mother.” But one thing we know for sure is that the raven-haired beauty will definitely be a stylish mom!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — could you see Kylie developing a maternity fashion line? Do you think she’ll go for it?