Justin Timberlake Reportedly Finalizing 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Deal 13 Years After ‘Nipplegate’

Finally! Ten-time Grammy winner Justin Timberlake, 36, has reportedly been asked to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, and he’s considering the offer! Justin, who’s currently working on his fifth solo album, would reportedly be taking the stage by himself. That includes absolutely no special guests, according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly! That goes against previous reports that he would co-headline with JAY-Z, who reportedly turned down an offer. Not only would this be an insanely good halftime performance, but it’d be incredibly important, too!

You may recall that the last time Justin performed at the Super Bowl was in 2004, when he took over halftime with Janet Jackson. The show was a total banger, but ended with a major mishap. While performing his hit “Rock Your Body”, the incident that launched the term “wardrobe malfunction” occurred. When Justin sang the lyric “gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” he reached over and grabbed Janet’s breast, ripping away part of her costume. He pulled a little too hard and revealed her full right breast, nipple, nipple piercing, and all! Oops!

The incident, dubbed “nipplegate,” changed the rules of broadcasting forever. Seeing her naked breast exposed on air, even for a split second, caused the FCC to implement a new policy that requires live broadcasts of performances to have five-second delays. Poor Janet and Justin; the wardrobe malfunction wasn’t done on purpose. Janet had a red, ruffled, bra underneath, and it was clear that the latex cup was supposed to tear away. That didn’t work as planned. If anything came of this incident, it’s that Janet’s “wardrobe malfunction” explanation will be used forever.

