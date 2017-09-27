Hugh Hefner Dies At 91: See Iconic Playboy Founder’s Life In Photos

We’ve lost a true American icon as legendary ‘Playboy’ magazine founder Hugh Hefner has passed away on Sept. 27 at the age of 91. The legendary ladies man lived his best life to the absolute fullest, and we’ve got pics of his sexy and snazzy world packed with beautiful women.

What a life Hugh Hefner led! The 91-year-old passed away from natural causes at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills on Sept. 27, and there is no one who had a more enviable time on this planet than he did. After founding the iconic men’s magazine in Dec. of 1953, it went on to become a sensation and helped make him one of the most legendary ladies men in the world. The mag featured topless and nude women was absolutely groundbreaking, and went on to spawn a series of clubs featuring cocktail waitresses dressed in tight tiny bodysuits with rabbit ears and cotton tails as “Playboy Bunnies.” Known for his love of ladies, Hugh always had a gorgeous woman…or ten…surrounding him at all times and probably had the best sex life of anyone who ever lived. See pics of Hugh’s enviable life here.

Hugh was most at home wearing his silk pajamas and a red bathrobe at all times, day or night when at the Playboy mansion. His parties were legendary in their day, attracting top male stars who wanted to mingle with the hottest women in Hollywood, who were always plentiful in attendance. He even had three girlfriends on the hit reality series The Girls Next Door, which ran from 2005-2009 featuring stunning blonde centerfolds Holly Madison, 37, Kendra Wilkinson, 32 and Bridget Marquardt, 44, as his live in loves at the mansion.

He wasn’t all about the ladies though, as he was so proud of his adult sons with former wife and playmate Kimberly Conrad, 55. Cooper Hefner, 26, took over primary operations of Playboy after being groomed by his dad, and he also had son Marston, 27. His daughter Christie, 64, from his first marriage also was active in helping run the company. In his later years, he liked quiet nights at home watching movies with his 31-year-old wife of five years, Crystal Harris. He was surrounded by family and loved ones when he passed.

