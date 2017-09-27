Hugh Hefner Dies: Mark Hamill & More Celebs Mourn Legendary ‘Playboy’ Founder

Hugh Hefner was the ultimate playboy. Following his passing on Wednesday, celebrities turned to social media to mourn the man who created ‘Playboy.’

Hugh Hefner, 91, peacefully passed away from natural causes at the The Playboy Mansion on Wednesday, September 27. “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Hef’s son and current CCO of Playboy Enterprises, Cooper Hefner, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history,” he added. “He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal [Hefner], my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

Playboy magazine tweeted a photo of Hef, with one of his most famous quotes, “Life is too shot to be living somebody else’s dream.” Our thoughts go out to Hef’s friends and family at this time.

Of course celebrities took to social media to mourn the legend:

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef😭 pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017

RIP @hughhefner 💛 thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) September 28, 2017

In way more important news #hughhefner died?! What the fuck.:( — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 28, 2017

The passing of Hugh Hefner made me think how flattered yet shocked I was when asked to pose in 90s. (I passed) RIP a publishing giant & icon — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) September 28, 2017

Our thoughts are with Hugh’s family and friends during this time.