Harry Styles Wears A Selena Gomez Tour Shirt While Performing & We Have So Many Questions

Hold up, what’s going on here? Harry Styles made an interesting fashion choice when he did a special performance for Spotify — he rocked a Selena Gomez tour shirt from 2010! No, really…

Harry Styles, 23, didn’t have the best breakup from Taylor Swift, 27, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a huge fan of one of the singer’s BFFs, Selena Gomez. In fact, Harry loves Selena so much, that he even wore a shirt from her line of 2010 tour merchandise! The 23-year-old recorded songs for Spotify recently, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the word ‘Selena’ in the top right corner of his black t-shirt. His acoustic guitar was blocking most of the writing and image, but you can see in the side-by-side below that it’s pretty clearly a shirt with Selena’s photo, name and the words ‘Tour 2010″ written on it!

This isn’t the first time recently that Harry has supported Sel, either. Over the summer, he was asked what his favorite song was at the time, and he couldn’t help but admit that Selena’s “Bad Liar” topped his list. We can’t help but feel that this whole thing is a bit awkward, considering Harry once dated Selena’s best friend. Oh, and let’s not forget that Selena has also been romantically linked to Harry’s pal and former bandmate, Niall Horan, too! However, we are here for the One Direction singer fan-boying over one of our favorites! Meanwhile, fans are totally freaking out over his t-shirt choice, too, with many wondering if this could mean a collaboration between Selena and Harry is coming in the future.

Don’t expect a romantic collaboration, though — after all, Selena is very happy in her relationship with The Weeknd, and Harry recently started dating Victoria’s Secret model, Camille Rowe. We are definitely here for this friendship, though!

Harry Styles was wearing Selena's merch while recording songs for Spotify. pic.twitter.com/lYjkkHlkPZ — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) September 27, 2017

