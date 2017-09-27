Google Turns 19 & Celebrates With Throwback Doodle Games You Won’t Be Able To Stop Playing

Happy 19th birthday, Google! In honor of the search engine’s big day, there is a very special Google Doodle, which allows users to play 19 of its most memorable games from the last 19 years. You have to check it out!

Although the official founding date of Google.com was actually Sept. 4, 1998, for unknown reasons, the site celebrates its anniversary and birthday on Sept. 27. 2017 marks 19 years of Google, so naturally, the search engine has provided a Google Doodle to help its users celebrate! If you head over to Google.com on Sept. 27, you’ll be faced with a surprise spinner — spin the wheel, and you’ll get to play one of Google’s most memorable games from the last 19 years. Fittingly, there are 19 options in all. Oh, and don’t worry, if you don’t like the game that the wheel lands on, you can just spin again for another chance!

So, what are your options? Well, there’s the all-time classic, Snake, which is fairly similar to that game you probably all played on your Nokia phones back in the day. NOTE: In the Google version, the Snake can NOT travel through the walls, so it’s a bit harder than the phone version. Then, there’s also the lovable classic Pac-Man. The other 17 games aren’t as standard, and are as simple as just hitting a pinata in Birthday Pinata, and as complicated as putting together a puzzle of some of Beethoven’s songs in Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. There’s also a quiz, an addictive Cricket game, and plenty more!

So, what are you waiting for? It doesn’t seem like the spinner will last past today, so you better get to playing before it goes away! How will Google top this one for the all-important 20th birthday next year?!

HollywoodLifers, will you be checking out any of the Doodle games on Google’s birthday!?