Toddler Girl Struck By Foul Bowl During Yankees Game Doing ‘Better,’ Player Who Hit Her Reveals
Yankee fans were heartbroken after a little girl got hit in the face by a 105 mph ball at a game last week. Miraculously, the child’s condition’s improving, & we have exclusive details on what she may be experiencing!
There’s finally a health update on the toddler girl who shockingly got struck in the face by a foul ball at Yankee stadium on Sept. 20! After being rushed to the hospital, bloodied and in shock, the child is doing “better,” according to star Yankees player Todd Frazier, 31, whose ball hit the young girl. While not much information has been released about the child — including her name and exact age — Todd revealed to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com on Sept. 25 that he’s been in contact with the girl’s father. He told the site that the kid is “doing a lot better,” and we could not be more relieved! Click to see pics of The New York Yankees.
The athlete also said that he plans on trying to visit the girl and her family, and that he has established a good relationship with the dad. We’re not surprised Todd reached out to the child’s family after the horrific incident. After all, it was quite dramatic to watch, and as soon as the players realized what had happened, they visibly became emotional. Todd immediately put his hand to his mouth and went down on one knee while teammate Matt Holliday wiped away tears. The game temporarily stopped for about five minutes.
The press conference after the game was nearly just as heart-wrenching, as Todd had tears in his eyes while he spoke to reporters. The baseball player has two young children of his own, both under three years old. “It was terrible,” he said. “I was shaken up a little bit. I hope she is all right. It is something that I wish never happened. It was tough. Tough to watch. Tough to be a part of, to be honest.” Speaking EXCLUSIVELY with an expert, HollywoodLife.com learned what the little girl may be going through after getting hit with such a powerful blow.
Child gets hit by a foul ball at Yankees game. The players' reactions say it all. pic.twitter.com/YIyaBJq7tT
— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 20, 2017
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think baseball stadiums should have better protection for fans?