DEV Takes Us On The Perfect California Date Night In Steamy ‘All I Wanna Do’ Video

You know DEV from the iconic songs ‘Like a G6’ and ‘Bass Down Low,’ and her newest single ‘All I Wanna Do’ is going to make you dance just as hard. Here’s your first exclusive look at the music video!

“I wanted this song and video to be really sexy and fun,” DEV tells us of her new music video for “All I Wanna Do.” “I think it’s cool that I’m basically telling someone straight up: ‘I want you,'” she adds. “It’s vulnerable and powerful at the same time.” Yeah, we’re into it. Watch the visual above, and keep reading to see what else DEV has up her sleeve.

What was it like filming “All I Wanna Do?”

The video was shot in my hometown, near a neighborhood where I lived in high school. My love interest is played by a friend I’ve known since 4th grade. We went to my favorite taco spot La Costa. I definitely wanted the video to give the vibe of what a date night in the “209” is like: cool car, tacos, liquor store — it has it all!

Will there be any more music videos?

Yes! I already have two more I’m working on.

Who do you want to collaborate with next?

I’m inspired by so many artists. I would love to work with Robyn, Karen O or Gwen Stefani.

Can we expect a tour anytime soon?

Yes! I’m routing dates now and I can’t wait to see and dance with everyone and finally celebrate this new body of work.

Who would you love to go on tour with one day?

Gwen Stefani. Her energy on stage is amazing. I’d also like to tour with P-Lo. His show always seems lit.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

Maybe my song “Getaway.” That one was never a single, but it’s really personal to me and I think it would give a good introduction to the fact that I love creating all kinds of different sounds and textures. Or my song “Cloud9” because it’s really pretty and such a slap.

Anything else you want us to know about?

Keep a look out for more new music, visuals, shows, merch, everythang! And thank you to everyone who’s supported me in my journey.

Stream DEV’s new album I Only See You When I’m Dreamin’: