‘Criminal Confessions’: Investigators Race Against The Clock To Find A Missing Girl

Your newest guilty pleasure is here! Oxygen’s new series, ‘Criminal Confessions’ premieres on Oct. 1 and HL has an EXCLUSIVE first look at the show! Watch investigators become stunned after uncovering details in a case of a missing girl.

Oxygen Media’s new original series Criminal Confessions will have you glued to your TV screen when it debuts on Sunday, October 1 at 7 PM ET/PT. HL has an exclusive sneak peek at the new series, which delves into the psychological interrogations that go on inside police interrogation rooms. In this clip [below] investigators, LT. Jon Blackmon and SGT. Blaine Rennie of Carlsbad, New Mexico Police Department are on the hunt for answers into to the disappearance of a woman named Emily, a school teacher from Dallas, TX.

Emily disappeared after a night out with her boyfriend, Robert, who she traveled to New Mexico to visit. Blackmon opens the clip by saying, “Everything as far as the outcome of this case, it affected all of us.” With so much unknown at this point, in the clip, investigators find themselves in a race against the clock, trying to find her alive. And, eventually investigators become stunned by what they uncover. Watch the clip below!

Criminal Confessions — from Executive Producer, Dick Wolf and Shed Media — takes viewers inside the part of investigations they don’t usually see on TV. The new series will take viewers on the wild ride investigators take to get a confession out of a suspect. Each hour-long episode will investigate the twists and turns of a real homicide case from the 911 call, to the crime scene and leading up to the interrogation room, where detectives corner their prime suspect.

The police officers and detectives will reveal the step-by-step process they take to interview suspects’ and victims’ friends and family to find justice in every case they dissect. In every case, the interrogating officer will “break” the suspect in order to seek justice for some of the most atrocious crimes you will ever see.

